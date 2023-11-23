At least 3 injured, including 1 child, when car crashes near South LA bus stop on Thanksgiving day

At least three people, including a child, were critically injured Thursday when a vehicle crashed near a bus stop at 1758 W. 83rd St. in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash took place around 1:30 p.m. at 1758 W. 83rd St., just east of Western Avenue and several blocks south of Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department said all three victims were taken to a regional trauma center by LAFD paramedics.

Officials confirmed that the child is approximately 5 years old. The gender of the child was not provided.

The other two victims were only described as an adult male and an adult female, according to officials.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Authorities have not provided any further information at this time.

City News Service contributed to this report.