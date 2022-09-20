8-year-old attacked by dog in Riverside County

An 8-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull in Riverside County.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded to a call from a home on Calle Diamante in Indio Monday around 3 p.m. where a boy was attacked by a dog while visiting a family member. According to animal control, the dog broke out of its kennel before charging at the boy.

Multiple family members had to fight the dog off the boy when the attack happened, animal control said.

The boy is believed to have suffered injuries to his face. The dog was surrendered by the owner to animal control to be euthanized.