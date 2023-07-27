8 California Lottery millionaires bought scratchers at these stores

article

California has a handful of new millionaires after they bought some winning scratchers, according to the California Lottery.

Here's where there bought their tickets.

Los Angeles County

Dana Treadway won $1 million playing an Xtreme Multiplier Scratchers ticket from Sunrise Liquor in Covina.

Thomas Bockover found his winner at Alhambra Smoke Shop in West Covina.

In Pasadena, Lilia Gharbian played a Millionaire Bucks Scratchers ticket from Liquor Mart and instantly won the top prize of $5 million.

Further south along the 110 freeway, Miguel Hernandez picked up an Instant Crossword ticket at the Y&K Jr. Market in Carson and scratched his way to $2 million.

Orange County

There have also been big wins in Orange County, as Francisco Fajardo picked up $1 million on a Perfect Gift! Scratchers ticket from Bob's Liquor in Fullerton.

Jesus Rojo bought his winning ticket at Jolly Jug Liquor in Tustin.

Larry Fox got his top-prize-winning ticket at Minit Market in Santa Ana.

San Bernardino County

Efren Figueroa won $1 million playing a Win Big Scratchers ticket from the Albertsons in Highland.