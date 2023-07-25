Expand / Collapse search

Powerball ticket worth $222K sold in California

By
Published 
Updated 3:13PM
Lottery
FOX 11

Winner not yet ID'ed in $1 billion Powerball jackpot

The identity of the $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains a mystery. However, what we do know is that the winning ticket was sold in a downtown Los Angeles minimart and the business owner will be awarded money for selling the winning ticket.

LOS ANGELES - Someone who bought a Powerball jackpot in San Diego County came very, very close to winning the big prize!

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, a ticket with five of the six winning numbers was sold in Spring Valley at a 76 gas station located at 11936 Campo Road.

That ticket is worth $222,615.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 3-14-12-28-49 with a red Powerball number of 25. 

The Wednesday, July 26 drawing jackpot is now an estimated $41 million with cash value of $21.2 million.

SUGGESTED:

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

But don't let those odds sway you from taking a chance if you're feeling lucky! 

Last week, one lucky person who purchased a Powerball ticket at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles won the $1 billion jackpot. 

Single $1B Powerball ticket sold in DTLA

Meet the owner of the store in DTLA that sold the lone jackpot winning Powerball ticket!

The store owner, Navor Herrera, received a $1 million bonus for selling the single winning ticket in the country. 

The winner of last week's drawing has not yet been publicly identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.