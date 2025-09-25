79-year-old U.S. citizen files $50 million civil rights claim over Van Nuys car wash ICE raid

The Brief A 79-year-old car wash owner is suing the Department of Homeland Security for $50 million over a recent ICE raid. The owner, Rafie Ollah Shoued, claims he was body-slammed, had a knee pressed on his neck, and was ignored after pleading for medical help. He suffered multiple injuries, including broken ribs, a traumatic brain injury, and was detained for nearly 12 hours despite being a U.S. citizen.



A 79-year-old car wash owner has filed a $50 million claim against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies, alleging he was violently injured during a September 9 immigration raid.

What we know:

Rafie Ollah Shoued, who owns Valley Car Wash in Van Nuys, claims that during the Sept. 9 raid on his business, masked agents shoved him to the ground and then "violently body slammed" him onto the pavement.

He alleges that three agents jumped on his back and one put a knee on his neck while his arms were pinned.

This all happened, according to his attorneys, despite Shoued offering to provide proof that his employees were authorized to work.

Shoued, a U.S. citizen, says he was then taken to a detention center and held for nearly 12 hours without medical care, despite telling agents he could not breathe and had recently had heart surgery.

The same car wash was raided earlier this summer.

What they're saying:

According to a statement from his attorneys, "Shoued cried out that he had recently undergone heart surgery and had three stents in his chest, that he could not breathe, and that he needed an ambulance."

The statement further claims that "agents ignored his pleas, handcuffed him and transported him to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, where he was held nearly 12 hours without medical attention."

Shoued also claims agents knew he was a U.S. citizen but kept him in custody.

"Even after agents admitted they knew he was a U.S. citizen, he was kept in custody, denied phone calls to his family, and released without charges," his attorneys said.

Upon his release, his son took him to the hospital, where he was treated for broken ribs, elbow injuries, contusions, and a traumatic brain injury.

The claim names the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"These masked agents’ conduct was lawless, reckless and cruel," said V. James DeSimone, a Los Angeles civil rights attorney. "If this can happen in broad daylight to an American senior citizen who committed no crime, it can happen to anyone. This was not law enforcement, it was an assault on civil rights and our democracy cannot survive if federal agents operate above the law."

Local perspective:

About a week after the immigration raid at Valley Car Wash, seven employees at Bixby Knolls car wash in Long Beach were detained during an ICE raid.

This operation occurred shortly after the Supreme Court allowed immigration authorities to resume patrols, following advocacy groups' challenges regarding the legality of such stops. The Clean Car Wash Workers Center, a grassroots organization, reports that over 80 local car washes have been targeted since the raids began this summer, with more than 250 workers taken into custody.

What you can do:

Following the numerous raids at LA area car washes, activist groups launched a car wash protection unit calling on community members to get more involved in recording federal agents conducting arrests.

"If you adopt your local car wash, your video could make the difference between someone going home at the end of their shift or ending up detained," said Flor Melendez, CLEAN's Executive, adding that agents tend to be more respectful and careful when they are being documented.

"We want people to follow the law, but document what is happening," explained Pablo Alvarado, Co-Executive Director of the National Day Laborere Organizing Network, which has been involved in the Rapid Reaction Network efforts to have people post sightings of federal agents on social media.

Those videos are often used by attorneys representing people detained by ICE agents. Since the raids began, activists insist car wash workers have been the target of more than 80 immigration raids in Southern California, with approximately 250 workers arrested.

Interested community members can contact info@cleancarwash.org for more information.

What's next:

Shoued will speak at a press conference alongside his attorneys at a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m.