ICE in LA: 7 arrested during car wash raids in Long Beach

Officials said seven undocumented residents were arrested after federal immigration agents conducted multiple raids at local car washes over the weekend.

The operations have raised concerns among community members and prompted local leaders to take action.

What we know:

On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 13, federal agents carried out a raid at the Bixby Knolls car wash in Long Beach, detaining seven employees.

This operation occurred shortly after the Supreme Court allowed immigration authorities to resume patrols, following advocacy groups' challenges regarding the legality of such stops. The Clean Car Wash Workers Center, a grassroots organization, reports that over 80 local car washes have been targeted since the raids began this summer, with more than 250 workers taken into custody.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: West Hollywood car wash worker sent to Mexico after ICE raid, leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Family

What they're saying:

The raids have sparked community outrage.

"I just think it's a bad thing, you know, taking people in like that, you know, they ain't no criminals or nothing," a resident told FOX 11.

"We weren't expecting it," said general manager Ramon Paz. "People work hard, they have a family, and they devastated us because we needed to close the business."

Paz said of those arrested, three were from Mexico, three were from El Salvador, and one was from Honduras.

Dig deeper:

The raids have had repercussions beyond the car wash industry. The city of Long Beach has canceled this year's Dia de los Muertos parade, citing fears that immigration enforcement could incite panic at large public gatherings. Mayor Rex Richardson released a statement affirming Long Beach's commitment to protecting immigrant families and small businesses, and exploring legal avenues to counter ICE's actions.

What's next:

Community leaders and family members of detained workers are increasing efforts to safeguard workers and document future ICE raids. The Clean Car Wash Workers Center is calling for thousands of volunteers to monitor and report on these operations, aiming to protect vulnerable workers and hold authorities accountable.