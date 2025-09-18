New video released of ICE raid at Van Nuys car wash

The Brief A new video has been released showing a recent ICE raid at a Van Nuys car wash, which has been targeted before. Activist groups are launching a "car wash protection unit" encouraging the public to film federal agents during arrests. Since the raids began this summer, over 80 car washes have reportedly been targeted, with more than 250 workers arrested.



A little more than a week after an ICE raid at a Van Nuys car wash, new video of the incident has been released.

What we know:

Footage from the Sept. 9 raid at Valley Car Wash on Van Nuys Boulevard shows the 80-year-old owner being taken down by federal agents. He was not detained.

This is the same car wash that was raided earlier this summer.

About a week later, seven employees at Bixby Knolls car wash in Long Beach were detained during an ICE raid.

This operation occurred shortly after the Supreme Court allowed immigration authorities to resume patrols, following advocacy groups' challenges regarding the legality of such stops. The Clean Car Wash Workers Center, a grassroots organization, reports that over 80 local car washes have been targeted since the raids began this summer, with more than 250 workers taken into custody.

The raids have sparked community outrage.

"We weren't expecting it," said general manager Ramon Paz. "People work hard, they have a family, and they devastated us because we needed to close the business."

Paz said of those arrested, three were from Mexico, three were from El Salvador, and one was from Honduras.

What's next:

Following the numerous raids at LA area car washes, activist groups launched a car wash protection unit calling on community members to get more involved in recording federal agents conducting arrests.

"If you adopt your local car wash, your video could make the difference between someone going home at the end of their shift or ending up detained," said Flor Melendez, CLEAN's Executive, adding that agents tend to be more respectful and careful when they are being documented.

"We want people to follow the law, but document what is happening," explained Pablo Alvarado, Co-Executive Director of the National Day Laborere Organizing Network, which has been involved in the Rapid Reaction Network efforts to have people post sightings of federal agents on social media.

Those videos are often used by attorneys representing people detained by ICE agents. Since the raids began, activists insist car wash workers have been the target of more than 80 immigration raids in Southern California, with approximately 250 workers arrested.

Interested community members can contact info@cleancarwash.org for more information.