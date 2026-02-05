Graffiti Towers in downtown LA one step closer to being cleaned up

The Brief The eyesore graffiti towers in downtown LA could soon be cleaned up. A federal judge approved a bankruptcy agreement, clearing the way for the property to be sold. Construction stalled in 2019 after the Chinese developer of the project ran out of money.



This week a judge approved a bankruptcy agreement for the owners of the Oceanwide Plaza Towers, which will allow for the sale of the buildings.

For seven years, those buildings have just been sitting unfinished, collecting graffiti and becoming less safe for people to occupy.

"Looks like crap, now that they've been able to scale the building and graffiti it into tomorrow," said Beverly, whose son lives in the area.

As FOX11 has reported, construction stalled in 2019 after the Chinese developer of the project ran out of money.

The buildings, dubbed "Graffiti Towers," could soon be an eyesore no more. Court documents reveal a federal judge approved a bankruptcy agreement this week that resolves disputes between creditors and would clear the way for the property to be sold.

Local perspective:

The remaining question though, is who is going to pay for the cleanup?

"It's great, if they had actually done something with it, but now at this point, I think you've got to scrap it and start over and it can't be passed to the taxpayers because we did not create that issue," said Melanie Rodriguez, who lives in a building next to the towers.

We asked city Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, who represents the downtown area. She sent us this statement: "My office has been actively engaged for months, with repeated site visits and coordination across City departments to address safety concerns and advance solutions that put this space to work for the City. This is a positive step forward, and we look forward to continuing that work with the new owners."

What we don't know:

It is unclear if there is already a prospective buyer.