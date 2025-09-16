'No ice cream for ICE': LA business owner takes stand against immigration raids

The Brief A business owner in Eagle Rock is taking a stand against the recent immigrant raids. Ice Cream LUV has posted a sign outside their shop saying "ICE off my property. Get a warrant."



At Ice Cream LUV in Eagle Rock, everyone is welcome—except federal immigration agents. A sign on the front window makes it clear: "ICE off my property. Get a warrant."

Owner Ray Williams said he would not object if immigration enforcement went only after serious criminals. But in his view, that is not what is happening.

"For the most part, it's hardworking people, you know, hardworking, loyal, pay their taxes, good citizens, just good human beings," Williams told FOX 11. "And it's really disappointing to see what's happening."

Many of his customers support his decision and respect that he is taking a stand.

"I think it's a great decision because people are just in fear of going to public places, and this, of course, is the perfect place to bring small children," customer Jenny Morris said. "It's a family-oriented business, so to me, it makes perfect sense."

Not all the feedback has been positive. Negative reviews have surfaced online, with one critic writing, "These people support crime and criminals over law and order. DO NOT support them."

Williams said he is open to dialogue as long as it comes with a scoop. "My response has always been, hey, if you want to come in and talk about it over ice cream, I’m more than happy to have you in and let’s talk about it," he said.

Ice Cream LUV is not the only business posting these signs. Similar messages have appeared in Ontario and Highland Park. Owners say they know that legally, immigration agents can still enter public areas of their businesses without a warrant, but they are posting the signs to make a statement.

"What’s happening in our country to me is truly sickening and sad," Williams said. "If there’s anything I can do to do my part, to show support, and to make our business part of that as well, I will."