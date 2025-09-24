Man dies in ICE custody following medical hospitalization

The Brief A 39-year-old man in ICE custody died on September 22 at a medical center in Victorville. He had been hospitalized to treat an abscess on his buttock and had also been diagnosed with high blood pressure and an abnormal heart rate. The cause of death is still under investigation.



A Mexican national died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sept. 22 at the Victor Valley Globe Medical Center in Victorville.

What we know:

Ismael Ayala-Uribe, 39, was being held at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.

He was seen by a medical provider on September 18, given medication, and sent back to his dormitory.

On September 21, he was sent to Victor Valley Global Medical Center to get an abscess on his buttock evaluated for surgery.

He also had high blood pressure and an abnormal heart rate, sofficialsaid.

Ayala was declared unresponsive at 1:48 a.m. on September 22 and was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m.

What we don't know:

Ayala's cause of death is under investigation.

The backstory:

Ayala, who entered the U.S. at an unknown date and location, received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status in 2012.

He was convicted of a DUI in 2015 and in 2016, his DACA renewal application was denied by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

He was convicted of a second DUI in 2019 and sentenced to 120 days in jail.

Ayala was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on August 17 and transferred to the Adelanto facility on August 22 for immigration proceedings.

What's next:

Consistent with ICE policy, the agency notified several offices, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Consulate of Mexico.

ICE makes notifications to Congress and the media after an official report of a death in custody and posts a news release on their website.

Per congressional requirements, ICE must make all in-custody death reports public within 90 days.