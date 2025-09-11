Activists launch unit to protect car wash workers following numerous immigration raids

The Brief Activists are calling for action to help protect car wash workers from immigration raids. Several LA-area car washes have been targeted by federal agents since early summer.



Following numerous raids at LA area car washes, activist groups are launching a car wash protection unit.

Joined by family members of people detained by Federal agents at car washes, members of CLEAN Carwash Worker Center and other community groups announced efforts to get more people involved, especially members of the public, in recording agents during their arrests.

What they're saying:

"If you adopt your local car wash, your video could make the difference between someone going home at the end of their shift or ending up detained," said Flor Melendez, CLEAN's Executive, adding that agents tend to be more respectful and careful when they are being documented.

"We want people to follow the law, but document what is happening," explained Pablo Alvarado, Co-Executive Director of the National Day Laborere Organizing Network, which has been involved in the Rapid Reaction Network efforts to have people post sightings of federal agents on social media.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Those videos are often used by attorneys representing people detained by ICE agents. Since the raids began, activists insist car wash workers have been the target of more than 80 immigration raids in Southern California, with approximately 250 workers arrested.

Interested community members can contact info@cleancarwash.org for more information.