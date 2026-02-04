Day care worker throws shoe at 5-year-old girl in Inglewood

The Brief A day care worker threw a shoe at a 5-year-old girl. The day care confirms it has since fired the worker and the two other women who were seen in the disturbing video.



A day care worker was caught throwing a shoe at a 5-year-old girl.

What we know:

The incident happened at the Destiny Development Center in Inglewood on January 16.

The disturbing video showed the worker, who has since been fired, chucking a shoe in the direction of the little girl, prompting the child to cry.

The girl's aunt, Kira Townsend, was mortified by the fact that the other day care workers did not step in to intervene.

"How do you see a kid be abused and not take action? How do not speak up? The video shows me, their reaction shows me that they were comfortable in what they did," Townsend said.

All three women seen in the video have since been fired over the incident.

"This is not a representation of my school," said Danielle Williams, director of Destiny Development Center. "It's a representation of a bad hire. It's not what we stand for. We don't approve of abuse. I've been doing this for too long. I have a heart for kids. I love what I do. I love children."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirms it is looking into the incident. The girl's family said they hope charges could be brought against the three terminated workers in hopes that they are never around children again.

"People send their children to daycares and to schools, thinking that our children are safe, that they'll be protected, you know, they'll love, they'll treated with kindness. In this video, that did not display that at all," Townsend said.