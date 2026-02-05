LIVE: At least 2 dead, multiple injured after car crashes into LA grocery store
LOS ANGELES - At least two people are dead after a car crashed into a Westwood grocery store Thursday morning.
What we know:
The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. at the 99 Ranch Market at 1350 S. Westwood Blvd., on the corner of Rochester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
At least seven others were hospitalized.
A triage operation was set up by LAFD personnel outside the market.
The massive rescue response has closed a stretch of Westwood Boulevard.
Image 1 of 7
▼
What we don't know:
The conditions of those who were injured were not immediately known.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Fire Department.