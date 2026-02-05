LIVE: At least 2 dead, multiple injured after car crashes into LA grocery store

The Brief At least two people are dead and several others injured after a car plowed into a 99 Ranch Market in Westwood on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at approximately 12:11 p.m. at the corner of Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue, with the vehicle coming to a rest inside the storefront. Emergency responders are currently investigating whether the victims were struck inside the grocery store or on the sidewalk before the impact.



At least two people are dead after a car crashed into a Westwood grocery store Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. at the 99 Ranch Market at 1350 S. Westwood Blvd., on the corner of Rochester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least seven others were hospitalized.

A triage operation was set up by LAFD personnel outside the market.

The massive rescue response has closed a stretch of Westwood Boulevard.

What we don't know:

The conditions of those who were injured were not immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.