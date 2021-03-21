7 hurt in three-vehicle crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

A three-vehicle crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys left seven people with moderate injuries and temporarily shut down two freeway lanes on Sunday.

The crash happened at Sherman Way at about 4:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and Nicholas Prange spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All seven victims were transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, Prange said.

The crash temporarily shut down the Nos. 3 and 4 southbound lanes, the CHP reported.

A SigAlert was issued by the CHP at 5:18 p.m., and canceled at 6:02 p.m., the CHP reported.

