7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced

One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday.

Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison following a guilty plea in which he admitted his role in the deadly crime spree targeting 7-Eleven stores in Ontario, Brea, La Habra, Santa Ana, Upland, and Riverside, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Payne was charged in connection with the robberies in Santa Ana, La Habra, and Brea, in addition to attempted robbery. Officials said Payne did not physically go inside any of the robbery locations.

A second suspect, Malik Patt, 20, was identified by law enforcement as the person who shot and killed three people and wounded three others during the crime spree. He faces several charges including three felony counts of murder with the special circumstance of multiple murder and two counts of attempted murder with the personal discharged of a firearm causing injury. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Timeline of events

The deadly string of armed robberies began the morning of July 11 just after midnight at a store in Ontario. Police say the suspect walked into the store with a gun and demanded money from the cashier, before fleeing.

About 40 minutes later, another robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven on 2410 W. Arrow Route in Upland. No one was hurt in the first two incidents.

But then things took a turn for the worse. Just before 2 a.m., another armed robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven on La Sierra Avenue in Riverside.

According to police, a customer was shot in the head inside the convenience store. There is no indication the customer did anything to intervene in the robbery but was still shot by the suspect, police said.

At 3:03 a.m. a Yum Yum donuts shop on 2441 N. Tustin in Santa Ana was robbed. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Around 3:23 a.m. another robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of 17th Street in Santa Ana. 24-year-old Matthew Rule was found dead in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

"This victim was not an intended victim. The suspect was looking to rob another person and this victim stepped in and tried to redirect the suspect. The suspect turns around and shoots our victim, kills him on the spot," said Santa Ana Police Chief David Valetin.

About an hour later, the suspect hit again... this time at a 7-Eleven in Brea. Store clerk Matthew Hirsch was killed.

And just before 5 a.m. in La Habra, the robber shoots the store clerk and another man.

The shootings coincide with National 7/11 Day, when the national 7-Eleven brand celebrates its anniversary and gives customers a chance to receive a free Slurpee.

Officer Ryan Railsback from the Riverside Police Department said the date was no accident.

Patt and Payne were arrested four days later.

