7-Eleven robberies: Suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal arrested

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and two killings, officials announced Friday.

The suspect went on a deadly crime spree Monday, July 11 targeting 7-Eleven stores in three different Southern California counties.

Two people were killed and three others injured in six different robberies in Ontario, Brea, La Habra, Santa Ana, Upland, and Riverside.

No details of the arrest have been released, but Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and local law enforcement officials are planning a 5 p.m. news conference Friday.

Timeline of events

The deadly string of armed robberies began early Monday morning just after midnight at a store in Ontario. Police say the suspect walked into the store with a gun and demanded money from the cashier, before fleeing.

About 40 minutes later, another robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven on 2410 W. Arrow Route in Upland. No one was hurt in the first two incidents.

But then things took a turn for the worse. Just before 2 a.m., another armed robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven on La Sierra Avenue in Riverside.

According to police, a customer was shot in the head inside the convenience store. There is no indication the customer did anything to intervene in the robbery but was still shot by the suspect, police said.

Around 3:23 a.m. another robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of 17th Street in Santa Ana. 24-year-old Matthew Rule was found dead in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Investigators say the store was closed, so the gunman robbed Rule then killed him.

About an hour later, the suspect hit again... this time at a 7-Eleven in Brea. Store clerk Matthew Hirsch was killed.

And just before 5 a.m. in La Habra, the robber shoots the store clerk and another man.

The shootings coincide with National 7/11 Day, when the national 7-Eleven brand celebrates its anniversary and gives customers a chance to receive a free Slurpee.

Officer Ryan Railsback from the Riverside Police Department said the date was no accident.

Surveillance footage captured the armed suspect; officials believe he is connected to at least five of the six robberies.