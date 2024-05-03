Fast & Furious roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

article

Universal Studios Hollywood is getting its first ever high-speed outdoor roller coaster.

"Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" is set to launch in 2026.

Theme park officials say the new ride will have "innovative and technological achievements never previously employed in a roller coaster."

The coaster will include a 360-degree rotation of individual ride vehicles that will allow guests to feel as if they are drifting cars. The ride vehicles will be modeled after the cars featured in the films. The ride will have an aerial track that winds its way over parts of the theme park.

"Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" will be located on the Upper Lot near the Studio Tour.

"As Universal Studios Hollywood continues to evolve, the arrival of ‘Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’ will be a powerful game changer that will infuse a new level of thrill into our already dynamic theme park, and we look forward to welcoming guests when it races onto the scene in 2026," said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Managerm of Universal Studios Hollywood.

It is unclear if the Fast & Furious simulated attraction on the Studio Tour will remain.

Fast & Furious films have become Universal Pictures' most-profitable and longest-running franchise. It has earned more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office.