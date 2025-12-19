Holiday travel 2025: Record 10.2 million SoCal travelers to hit the road

The Brief A record 10.2 million Southern Californians are expected to travel this holiday season, a 2.8% increase over last year. The vast majority will travel by car, with the most popular destinations being San Diego, Las Vegas, Anaheim, and national parks. Heavy congestion is expected to begin Saturday, with travel times on the eastbound 10 Freeway potentially doubling.



A record-breaking holiday travel season is set to begin this Saturday, with 10.2 million Southern Californians expected to travel at least 50 miles from home.

According to the Auto Club of Southern California, this year's volume represents a 2.8% increase from the 9.9 million travelers recorded last year.

Record-breaking SoCal road trips

What we know:

The official holiday travel period is defined as running from Saturday, Dec. 20, through Jan. 1.

The vast majority of Southern California travelers, approximately 8.9 million, plan to reach their destinations by car.

An additional 945,000 people are expected to fly, while 332,000 will utilize other methods such as trains, buses, or cruise ships.

Popular destinations for the region include San Diego, Las Vegas, Anaheim, the Central Coast, and various national parks in California and Arizona.

Nationwide, travel is also hitting a record high, with 122.4 million Americans expected to be on the move.

Avoid traffic on 10 Freeway to Phoenix

Timeline:

The travel surge begins Saturday, Dec. 20, with significant congestion expected on local freeways.

Officials specifically identified the eastbound 10 Freeway toward Phoenix as a major bottleneck for Saturday, where travel times may double.

Looking ahead, the Auto Club also predicts that Dec. 26 will be a particularly busy day as travelers begin making post-Christmas trips.

What they're saying:

"Year-end travel brings together everything from family road trips and friends' getaways to tropical escapes," Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said in a statement.

"Each household celebrates the season differently, but the common thread is a shared desire to travel — whether heading home or discovering someplace new."

By the numbers:

10.2 million: Total Southern Californians expected to travel.

122.4 million: Total Americans expected to travel nationwide.

8.9 million: Southern Californians traveling by car.

2.8%: The percentage increase in regional travel compared to last year.

Peak travel times December 2025

What we know:

Based on the latest data from AAA and transportation analysts at INRIX for the 2025 holiday season, Southern California drivers will face significant delays across all major corridors.

While the eastbound 10 Freeway remains the top concern for Saturday, here are the peak congestion times and worst routes for other major area freeways:

Saturday, Dec. 20

Worst Times to Drive: Noon – 8 p.m.

Best Times to Drive: After 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21

Worst Times to Drive: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Best Times to Drive: Before 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 22

Worst Times to Drive: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Best Times to Drive: Before 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Worst Times to Drive: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Best Times to Drive: Before 10 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 26

Worst Times to Drive: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Best Times to Drive: Before 11 a.m.

Major freeway "hotspots" and expected delays

Timeline:

In addition to the 10 Freeway, several other routes are projected to see extreme congestion:

I-10 East (Los Angeles to Palm Springs): On Friday, Dec. 26, peak congestion is expected around 5:45 p.m. , with travel times increasing by nearly 90% . A typical trip could take over 3 hours and 25 minutes. On Friday, Dec. 26, peak congestion is expected around, with travel times increasing by nearly. A typical trip could take over 3 hours and 25 minutes.

I-15 North (San Diego to Palm Springs): Peak congestion is forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 23, at 5 p.m. , with an expected travel time of 3 hours and 30 minutes (a 62% increase ).

I-5 South ( Orange County to San Diego): This route will see heavy "weekend-start" traffic on Saturday, Dec. 20, particularly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. This route will see heavy "weekend-start" traffic on Saturday, Dec. 20, particularly between

I-405 (San Diego Freeway): Constant heavy volume is expected through the Sepulveda Pass. Traffic is predicted to be at its worst on Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 22–23) during the late afternoon as local commuters and holiday travelers overlap.

Quiet days

If you have flexibility in your schedule, INRIX identifies the following days as having the minimal traffic impact:

Wednesday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)

Thursday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

Wednesday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Thursday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)