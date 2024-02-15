6 hikers rescued from snowy conditions on Mt. Baldy

Six people who were stranded while hiking Mt. Baldy were safely rescued.

Personnel from the LA County Sheriff's Air Rescue Special Enforcement Bureau and Aero Bureau rescued the six hikers Wednesday, February 14.

Officials say the hikers were stranded in the snow at 9,000 feet near the top of Mt. Baldy on Bear Canyon Trail. After being stranded for several hours, they called 911 for help. Deputies arrived and hoisted the hikers, airlifting them to safety.

Video posted online by the department shows the hikers in a line, holding onto each other's backs, as they walk towards the helicopter.

It's unknown if any of the hikers were injured.

This rescue comes days after a woman who went missing while hiking on Mt. Baldy was found dead. Lisei Huang, 22, was reported missing on Feb. 4 after she failed to return home from a solo hike.

While crews were searching for her, they ultimately located three experienced hikers who had gotten lost on the Bear Canyon Trail. Eventually, the search for Huang was suspended due to avalanche risks. Her body was found days later.

Mt. Baldy, which offers several trails for hikers of all levels, becomes especially treacherous during the winter.

Last year, several people - including actor Julian Sands - were found dead after going on hikes in the area.

Authorities strongly advise the public to stay away during the wintertime. Even the most experienced hikers may run into trouble, authorities said, as Mt. Baldy remains buried in snow amid frigid conditions.