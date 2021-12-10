6 arrested in connection with 5 separate follow-home robberies in Glendale; more suspects outstanding

Glendale Police have arrested six suspects in connection with five separate follow-home robberies in the city, authorities said Friday.

"Since January of 2021, there have been a total of nine follow-home robberies in the city of Glendale that have been reported to the Glendale Police Department," Glendale police Sgt. Christian Hauptmann said in a statement.

Hauptmann said that officers arrested six suspects for their alleged involvement in five of the crimes, but noted that "there are multiple outstanding suspects involved in these various follow-home robberies that are actively being pursued by the Glendale Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit."

(L-R) Marquise Hulse, 27, Xavier Glaspie, 21, Garfield Graham, 21, Donnell Fletcher, 20, Stephon Johnson, 21. (FOX 11)

The six suspects arrested are as follows:

Donnell Fletcher, 20, of Los Angeles was arrested and booked on March 29 on suspicion of involvement in a follow-home robbery in the 300 block of East Fairview Avenue on Feb. 15.

Xavier Glaspie, 21, of Los Angeles was arrested and booked on Oct. 8 on suspicion of involvement in a follow-home robbery in the 300 block of East California Avenue on April 5.

Garfield Graham, 21, of Hawthorne, and Stephon Johnson, 21, of Sunland, were arrested and booked on Aug. 28 on suspicion of involvement in a follow-home robbery in the 1100 block of Norton Avenue on Aug. 24.

A juvenile whose name was not released was arrested and booked on Oct. 27 on suspicion of involvement in a follow-home robbery in the 1900 block of Rimcrest Drive on Sept, 8.

Marquise Hulse, 27, of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked on Nov. 2 on suspicion of involvement in a follow-home robbery and carjacking in the 1100 block of Sweetbriar Drive that same day.

Glendale Police reminded residents to be aware of their surroundings when driving home from any location.

"Watch to see if you are being followed by another vehicle, and if you are, call 911 immediately and proceed to the nearest police station," Hauptmann said. "You can save the address for the Glendale Police Department (131 N Isabel St, Glendale, CA, 91206) in your cell phone or GPS device for quick reference if needed in an emergency."

Residents were also urged to report suspicious activity by calling the Glendale Police Department's non-emergency line at 818-548-4911.

