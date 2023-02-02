5 injured in South LA drive-by shooting
LOS ANGELES - Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday.
It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area near 711 E. 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the five victims were standing outside when a vehicle drove by and several shots were fired from inside.
A 31-year-old and two 15-year-old boys were taken to the hospital and remain in stable condition. Two 18-year-old men were treated at the scene and released.
Right now authorities are investigating if the shooting is gang-related.
Information about the vehicle or suspects involved was not released.