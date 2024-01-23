5 found dead near Highway 395 in San Bernardino County

Five people were found dead in San Bernardino County late Tuesday night.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at an area just off Highway 395 in the El Mirage area.

The deaths of the five people remain under investigation. As of late Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to this investigation.

Officials have not released the identities of the people found dead in El Mirage.

