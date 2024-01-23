Woman attacked by homeless man she found in her car

A homeless man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman who found him in her car and yelled at him to get out.

The attack happened around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 20 in Victorville. Deputies were called to the area of A Street and Seventh Street, after reports that a man with a gun was trying to steal a car. Officials said that when a woman walked out of the Guadalajara Meat Market, she saw a man in the driver's seat of her car.

Then she yelled at the man to get out of her car. Deputies said he got out, and then hit the woman multiple times. The woman was able to get help, and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dwight Brown, ran from the scene.

Deputies got there shortly after, and they found Brown nearby, after several people who witnessed the attack pointed him out.

Brown was taken into custody and booked on charges of robbery and criminal threats.

Deputies are still investigating the attack. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Victorville Sheriff's Station at 760-241-2911.