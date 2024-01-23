Woman attacked after 3 men break into Larchmont Village home

A woman was injured after being attacked during a violent home-invasion robbery in Larchmont Village.

Police responded to a four-story condo Monday night near Beverly Blvd. and Ridgewood Pl.

They say three men broke into the home, one who was armed with a hammer, allegedly hit the woman on the head. Her condition is unknown. The suspects then stole jewelry and a Loui Vuitton purse before escaping in a dark-colored SUV.

People in the community are shocked and worried, saying this neighborhood is good.

Police are looking for the three men; no description was provided.