4th of July celebrations across Southern California canceled over immigration raids

Southern California communities are seeing Fourth of July celebrations canceled or postponed due to ongoing immigration enforcement efforts.

Local perspective:

Several communities across Southern California have opted to cancel or postpone their planned Fourth of July festivities.

Huntington Park has announced a 30-day pause on "certain public summer events," including movie nights, citing "growing disruptions caused by increased ICE activity in the region."

A city statement noted that "reports of unmarked vehicles and unidentified federal agents have created widespread anxiety, particularly among immigrant and mixed-status families."

Whittier has canceled its Fourth of July Freedom Walk, though its evening fireworks spectacular will proceed as scheduled.

Other events in predominantly Hispanic communities, such as Bell Gardens, Cudahy, Boyle Heights, El Sereno, Lincoln Heights, and Northeast Los Angeles, have also been scrapped or delayed.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has postponed summer movies and concerts at Schabarum Park in Rowland Heights indefinitely, and the large Summer Block Party at Gloria Molina Grand Park, which drew over 20,000 people in 2024, has been postponed.

What they're saying:

Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores has been an outspoken critic of immigration raids, criticizing federal agents for blowing off a home's door to search for a suspect.

"Many residents have expressed fear and uncertainty, leading them to remain indoors, refrain from work, and withdraw from daily public life. Our priority is and will continue to be the safety and peace of mind of our community," a city statement said.

Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri stated, "While celebrating our nation's founding is very important to me and to Whittier residents, my colleagues and I also want to be sensitive to the recent feedback we've received from some community members asking that we pause this year's Freedom Walk event."

The El Sereno Bicentennial Committee, in canceling its 66th Annual Independence Day Parade, noted that while their participation is "usually robust with over 1,200 people marching," they must cancel this year. "We stand with our community. The safety of our participants, spectators, and volunteers is at the forefront."

Community leaders have also voiced outrage over recent incidents, with organizers of a news conference for community activist Yuriana Julia "Juli" Pelaez Calderon stating, "Community leaders are outraged by yet another abduction conducted by men in an unmarked car, with unknown affiliations. The group is demanding to know where Juli is and demanding that she be allowed to meet with her attorney."

Federal officials, however, have defended agents' efforts to maintain anonymity during operations, stating it is essential for their safety from protesters.

