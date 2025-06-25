LA County city cancels 4th of July celebration amid ongoing immigration enforcement

Officials in one city in Los Angeles County have canceled Fourth of July holiday celebrations due to the ongoing immigration enforcement happening in Southern California.

4th of July celebrations canceled

What they're saying:

"Out of an abundance of caution regarding concerns for resident safety over federal immigration enforcement activities, the City of Bell Gardens will be canceling the scheduled events between June 24, 2025 and July 10, 2025, including the Movie Nights on June 26 and July 10 as well as the Independence Day Celebration. All other programming, such as summer day camp, sports, etc., will continue as normal unless individually canceled as necessary," Bell Gardens officials announced on Instagram.

By the numbers:

Bell Gardens, located in southeastern LA County, has a Hispanic population of 96%, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows.

The backstory:

Widespread immigration enforcement began on Friday, June 6, leading to continued protests and unrest across LA County.

Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot. These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

The other side:

Homeland Security Secretary Krisi Noem stated earlier this month the department will continue to sustain and increase their operations in the LA area.

"We are not going away. We are staying here to liberate the city from the socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into this city," Noem said.

