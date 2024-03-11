405 Freeway off-ramp closure in Sepulveda Pass extended

article

A road closure due to a sinkhole that shut down an off-ramp on the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass has been extended.

Caltrans District 7 on Monday announced it is extending the closure of the southbound 405 Freeway off-ramp to Skirball Center Drive from Monday to "the end of the week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m."

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Officials said the closure of the northbound 405 Freeway off-ramp to Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive is expected to remain in effect for up to a month as crews continue to make repairs.

It's unknown at this time what may have caused the sinkhole, but multiple storm systems that battered the Southern California region during that time was considered a possible contributing factor.