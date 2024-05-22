4 accused of stealing $19,000 worth of merchandise from Ventura County Home Depot stores

Three Los Angeles residents were arrested in connection with thefts reported at several Ventura County Home Depot stores and one other is still on the run, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

The suspects, identified as Carlos Enrique Gonzales-Moreno, Christopher William Guerrero, and David Chala, were arrested on felony charges related to organized retail theft.

According to officials, the suspects were seen loading "electrical components" into two separate carts and walking out of the Home Depot on Teller Road in Thousand Oaks on May 16. Deputies arrested Gonzales-Moreno, Guerrero, and Chala soon afterward, but the fourth suspect got away.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for the theft of over $19,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot stores in Oxnard, Camarillo, and Thousand Oaks, officials said. Some of the stolen merchandise was found in the suspects' possession.

All three suspects are being held on $5,000 bail and will appear in court on May 30.