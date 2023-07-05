Expand / Collapse search

4 on the 4th: Family welcomes quadruplets on 4th of July

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Heartwarming News
Sara Kahengutovish and Rabbi Yisrael Gutovich holding their baby quadruplets, who were born on July 4, 2023.

LOS ANGELES - One SoCal family had plenty of their own fireworks this 4th of July. The NICU at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles reported that one family welcomed quadruplets to the world this Independence Day.

The babies — two boys and two girls — were delivered by c-section in the NICU on July 4 at 34 weeks, and are all doing well, the hospital reported. The children were born to parents Sara Kahengutovish and Rabbi Yisrael Gutovich. Each of the children weighed more than 4 pounds each.

According to the hospital, the family also has another boy, a 3-year-old, who just became a big brother and is waiting for his new siblings at home.

The news of the quadruplets comes just days after the hospital announced that the NICU recently had a "twin boom," delivering 10 sets of twins simultaneously. 

Congratulations to the family.