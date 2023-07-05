4 on the 4th: Family welcomes quadruplets on 4th of July

article

One SoCal family had plenty of their own fireworks this 4th of July. The NICU at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles reported that one family welcomed quadruplets to the world this Independence Day.

The babies — two boys and two girls — were delivered by c-section in the NICU on July 4 at 34 weeks, and are all doing well, the hospital reported. The children were born to parents Sara Kahengutovish and Rabbi Yisrael Gutovich. Each of the children weighed more than 4 pounds each.

According to the hospital, the family also has another boy, a 3-year-old, who just became a big brother and is waiting for his new siblings at home.

The news of the quadruplets comes just days after the hospital announced that the NICU recently had a "twin boom," delivering 10 sets of twins simultaneously.

Congratulations to the family.