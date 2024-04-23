Police chase ends in West Covina after crash pins driver under vehicle

article

A police chase through eastern Los Angeles County Tuesday ended when the driver flipped his car after hitting another.

It all started around 4 p.m. La Verne Police told FOX 11 that they'd received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Upland that was spotted in the area. La Verne Police found the car and tried to pull it over. Inside the car was a man behind the wheel, and a woman in the passenger's seat. But the driver took off, and police chased after him.

The chase led officers onto and off the 10 Freeway. According to police, the woman in the passenger's seat tried to get out of the moving car multiple times, but the driver pulled her back in. Eventually though, the driver slowed down the car enough for the woman to get out, before he took off again.

It came to an end when the driver hit another car at the intersection of Barranca Street and Garvey Avenue in West Covina. The crash caused the driver to flip.

Video taken at the scene of the crash showed the driver pinned underneath the driver's side of the car. First responders had to lift the car in order to pull the man out and bring him to an ambulance. The man was taken to the hospital with what police called "non-life-threatening" injuries.

Police did not provide information about the condition of the people in the other vehicle.

The driver hasn't been identified, but police said he'll be held on charges of felony evading arrest, domestic violence and false imprisonment.

The crash happened at the same intersection in West Covina where, just a day earlier, LASD Deputy Samuel Aispuro was shot in the back while waiting at a red light.