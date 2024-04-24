Police chase involving minors ends in horrific crash in Boyle Heights

A police chase involving minors ended in a horrific crash in Boyle Heights.

SkyFOX was over the scene near the Calzona Street exit off the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles a little after 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Up to four people, believed to be juveniles, were inside the suspect car that that ended up crashing in the area.

The suspects were initially wanted for possibly stealing the car they were in.

Officials did not specify the number of injuries from the crash and the exact ages of the minors involved.