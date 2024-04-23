Expand / Collapse search

LA restaurant damaged after vehicle plows into patio

Published  April 23, 2024 5:42pm PDT
Los Angeles
Stolen truck plows into LA restaurant

Video shows the moments a truck plowed into a Korean restaurant in LA's Arlington Heights neighborhood.

LOS ANGELES - Video shows a box truck crashing into a structure following a pursuit in LA. 

The incident happened Monday night just before 11:30 p.m. on W. Olympic Blvd. near 5th Street. 

Police say they were in pursuit of a stolen box truck when it hit a stop sign, sheared a fire hydrant then collided with the awning of a restaurant. 

Video shows the truck rear-ending the structure. A man then exits the vehicle and runs away. 

It appears a second vehicle was involved in the crash, however, it's unclear if that vehicle was parked when it was struck. 

The suspect was then taken into custody. 