LA restaurant damaged after vehicle plows into patio

Video shows a box truck crashing into a structure following a pursuit in LA.

The incident happened Monday night just before 11:30 p.m. on W. Olympic Blvd. near 5th Street.

Police say they were in pursuit of a stolen box truck when it hit a stop sign, sheared a fire hydrant then collided with the awning of a restaurant.

Video shows the truck rear-ending the structure. A man then exits the vehicle and runs away.

It appears a second vehicle was involved in the crash, however, it's unclear if that vehicle was parked when it was struck.

The suspect was then taken into custody.