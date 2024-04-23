LA restaurant damaged after vehicle plows into patio
LOS ANGELES - Video shows a box truck crashing into a structure following a pursuit in LA.
The incident happened Monday night just before 11:30 p.m. on W. Olympic Blvd. near 5th Street.
Police say they were in pursuit of a stolen box truck when it hit a stop sign, sheared a fire hydrant then collided with the awning of a restaurant.
Video shows the truck rear-ending the structure. A man then exits the vehicle and runs away.
SUGGESTED:
- Suspect who shot at LA County deputy had extensive criminal record
- Bass break-in suspect struck during security shift change, was allegedly targeting mayor
- 2 arrested for 90+ car break-ins across Westchester, Playa del Rey
It appears a second vehicle was involved in the crash, however, it's unclear if that vehicle was parked when it was struck.
The suspect was then taken into custody.