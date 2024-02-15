Wilmington gas explosion injures multiple firefighters

A big rig explosion involving natural gas injured several firefighters - at least two critically - in the Wilmington area Thursday morning.

At least two firefighters who suffered critical injuries were taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Several other firefighters who were injured were evaluated and treated at the scene.

According to authorities, crews responded to the 1100 block of North Alameda Street near Henry Ford just before 7 a.m. to a reported accident involving a big rig that had caught on fire.

Officials said the explosion occurred in a tank of compressed natural gas that was part of the truck's fuel system. The condition of the truck driver is not known.

It's unclear what prompted that pressurized cylinder to explode.

Authorities said there is no danger to residents who live in the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the scene remains active.