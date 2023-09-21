4 face grand theft charges for allegedly shoplifting from Pasadena Macy's

Four suspects face grand theft charges for shoplifting from a Macy's in Pasadena.

According to authorities, Vasile Alberto Balan, Sorin Marin Stefan, Mihaela Simion, and

Cosmin Lucian Cismary have each been charged with one count of grand theft. Bail for Stefan, Simion, and Cismary is set at $250,000 while bail for Balan is set at $300,000, as he also had an outstanding no-bail warrant out of Las Vegas.

The crime happened at the Macy's located at 401 S. Lake Avenue on Sept. 8.

According to authorities, the four suspects were observed "methodically choosing high value clothing items," then tried to conceal the items by hiding behind each other. They left the store without paying.

Detectives took three suspects into custody after a short chase nearby. The fourth suspect tried to escape by using a vehicle to apparently drive toward an officer in a patrol car.

Another officer was able to disable the suspect's car and was taken into custody.

No officers or suspects were injured.

Authorities said they've been able to connect the suspects with thefts across Los Angeles, Orange, and Clark counties.