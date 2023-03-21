LAPD looking for three women involved in retail theft ring

article

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying three women involved in an organized theft ring targeting retail stores in the LA area.

According to officials, the suspects would enter stores with empty purses or shopping bags, take high-end makeup, eye care, and medication then leave the store without paying.

According to the police department, the suspects are responsible for over $13,000 in property losses.

In one video, the women were seen leaving a shoe store with bags filled while a man approached them and said "registers that way."

The first suspect is described as being between 21 to 25-years-old with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 280 pounds.

The second suspect is described as being between 24 to 30-years-old with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

The third suspect is described as being between 25 to 30-years-old with black hair/red streaks and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet 5 inches and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

The suspects were seen in a grey two-door 2007 Honda Civic, with California license plate "6BJA376."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Holguin, Detective Franssen, or Detective Prieto, Commercial Crimes Division, at 213-486-5920. You can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.