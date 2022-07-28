3 wanted in Norwalk follow robbery

article

Authorities are investigating after a woman had her tire punctured during a robbery in Norwalk after she was followed to the grocery store, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said during the June 16 incident, one man allegedly watched the victim withdraw cash from a bank in Norwalk. All three suspects then followed the victim into the store before going outside and puncturing hole in her car's right rear tire.

When the victim got back to her car, one of the suspects pretended to be a Good Samaritan and offered to fix her tire, officials said.

But that's when another suspect held the victim at knifepoint and told her not to make any sounds.

Another suspect reached into the victim's car and took her purse, which contained cash.

The two vehicles believed to be involved are a 2004 red Honda Odyssey with no license plates, and a black Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lopez at 562-863-8711.