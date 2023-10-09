3 injured in scary Van Nuys crash

article

Three people were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Van Nuys Monday evening, which included one vehicle striking a light pole.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:31 p.m. to 7900 Sepulveda Blvd., near Raymer Street, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A woman passenger was rushed to a regional trauma center in critical condition, Humphrey said.

Another woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was also taken to a regional trauma center in serious condition, according to Humphrey.

The other driver, who was a male, was in fair condition and also taken to a regional trauma center, Humphrey said.