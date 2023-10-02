Father arrested for DUI crash in Pomona that killed 12-year-old son

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a suspected DUI crash on the 57 Freeway in Pomona early Saturday morning. The alleged drunk driver was his father, according to California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, 33-year-old Ignacio Vazquez and his 12-year-old son were traveling in a 2016 Honda Civic just after midnight, southbound on the 57 Freeway to Temple Avenue "at a high rate of speed" when for unknown reasons the car went off the road and crashed into a dirt embankment.

Vazquez and his son were taken to the hospital, where the boy died from his injuries.

CHP said Vazquez was determined to be impaired at the time of the crash and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Any witnesses or anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Officer N. Bilinski, at the California Highway Patrol, Baldwin Park Area at (626) 338-1164.