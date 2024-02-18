2 pulled from car after rollover crash in Beverly Crest

article

City firefighters rescued two people trapped in a rollover crash on Coldwater Canyon Avenue in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles Sunday.

The solo vehicle crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday at 2445 Coldwater Canyon Drive, just east of Franklin Canyon Park, Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority, near the Beverly Park gated community and south of Mulholland Drive, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The victims, whose genders and ages were not provided, were transported to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, Prange said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.