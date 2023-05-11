2 killed, 1 wounded in Palmdale domestic violence incident

Los Angeles County authorities continue to investigate a deadly double shooting that investigators say stemmed from a domestic violence incident in Palmdale.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to the 3100 block of Solmira Place in Palmdale a little after 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A man and a woman, thought to be between the ages of 55 and 60, were declared dead at the scene. Detectives believe the man shot himself after he shot and killed the woman in a suspected murder-suicide.

Family members told reporters at the scene that the third victim was taken to the hospital, and that he was the female victim’s teenage son. They said they believe he was shot trying to defend his mother against her boyfriend.

The names of the victims have not been released by authorities.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call the LASD at 323-890-5500.