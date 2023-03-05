2 killed in crash on Porter Ranch freeway

Two people were killed in a traffic crash this morning involving at least two vehicles on the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch, authorities said.

The crash on the westbound freeway, at the Tampa Avenue off-ramp, was reported at 4:25 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash involved a dark-colored sedan and a semi-truck. The vehicle landed on the embankment at the Tampa Avenue off-ramp.

A SigAlert was issued at 4:53 a.m. closing the Tampa Avenue off-ramp, as well as the No. 3 and 4 lanes of the westbound freeway for at least two hours.

A representative from the coroner's office was called to the scene at 5:44 a.m.