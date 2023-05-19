2 injured in explosion at Lake Elsinore baseball stadium

Two people were injured after an explosion at a Minor League Baseball stadium in Lake Elsinore Friday.

Reports of the explosion came in just after 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Lake Elsinore Diamond. According to CalFire, the explosion came from a natural gas pipeline at the stadium. Two people were "moderately" burned, according to officials. An airlift was called for the two people injured, according to City News Service.

The Lake Elsinore Diamond is home to the Lake Elsinore Storm, the Single-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. While there was no game going on when the explosion happened, according to CalFire, the Storm's scheduled game agains the Inland Empire 66ers Friday night was postponed.

There was no other information about what led to the explosion or the victims immediately available.