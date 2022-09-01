16 arrests made for EBT fraud: LAPD

Authorities made over a dozen arrests and seized hundreds of illegally-cloned EBT cards as part of a months-long investigation into EBT fraud, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday.

According to the LAPD, the suspects stole private account information of California EBT cardholders by creating illegally cloned cards encoded with that victim's account information, then conducted large cash withdrawals from the victims' accounts at ATMs across Los Angeles County and statewide, police said.

Overall, 16 suspects were arrested, and 339 illegally cloned EBT cards seized. Additionally, $106,269 in cash was recovered. Charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the identity of additional suspects is asked to call the Southern California High Tech Task Force, Detective Feeney at (818) 576-8860, or (818) 374-9420. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).



