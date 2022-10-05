14-year-old Ventura student arrested for allegedly making threats against his high school

A 14-year-old Ventura student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making threats against his school, Ventura police announced.

Police say they were made aware of a threat posted to Instagram against Foothill Technology High School Tuesday. Police and the Ventura Unified School District worked together to investigate and determined that the threat came from a student at the school.

Police said the student made threats against the campus and the student body, but didn't have any specifics. When police investigated the student's home, they found and took several weapons into their custody.

The student was identified and arrested for criminal threats and booked into Ventura County Juvenile Hall.