Kidnapped California Family: Person of interest in custody after 4 people go missing in Merced

The statewide search continues for a missing California family of four who was allegedly kidnaped at gunpoint in Merced.

On Tuesday, at least a day after FOX 11 first reported the family's disappearance, deputies in Merced County revealed a person of interest, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, has been taken into custody. The Merced County Sheriff's Office found Salgado try to take his own life and took him to the hospital.

PHOTO: Merced County Sheriff's Office

As of Tuesday evening, 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents – 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh – remain missing. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, is also still missing and is believed to be with the kidnaped family.

Anyone with information on the missing family or Salgado is asked to call 209-385-7445.

Salgado is believed to be in critical condition, deputies said.

Officials did not say if there are additional persons of interests wanted in the alleged kidnapping.