11 injured after truck crashes into cars, pump, at Panorama City gas station

Eleven people, including five children, suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a concrete pumping trailer entered a Panorama City gas station, struck three cars and knocked over a fuel pump.

The collision was reported just before 4:50 p.m. at the gas station located in the 13700 block of West Roscoe Boulevard, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Four of the injured individuals declined to be taken to a hospital, while the remaining patients were taken for further evaluation of non-life threatening injuries. Authorities also contained a minor fuel spill at the gas station.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.