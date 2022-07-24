Child killed in Temecula crash, 7 others injured

article

One child was killed and seven other people were hospitalized after a crash in Temecula Sunday, according to Riverside County fire officials.

Riverside County Fire Department reported the crash around 6:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of California Highway 79 and Anza Road in Temecula. Officials originally reported that six people were involved in the crash, but that was later updated to eight.

One child died before first responders could arrive, according to officials, while three other children and one adult were seriously injured; and three more adults suffered just moderate injuries. All of the patients were transported to area hospitals, and one of the children was taken by helicopter.

Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but video from the scene shows at least two vehicles, a pickup truck and one other vehicle. A cause for the crash was not released. Anza Road was closed in both directions while the California Highway Patrol investigated.