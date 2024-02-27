10 Freeway shooting: Two suspects arrested in Mexico for Dec. 19 shooting in Monterey Park

The California Highway Patrol, in conjunction with multiple law enforcement agencies, has apprehended two Los Angeles residents, 23-year-old Lorraine Covarrubias and 25-year-old Robert Sarabia, for their alleged involvement in a freeway shooting that left two men hospitalized in Monterey Park.

On December 19, 2023, at approximately 4:54 a.m., CHP dispatch received reports of a "shots fired" incident on eastbound 10 Freeway, east of Soto Street. Responding personnel discovered a white Honda Accord along the right shoulder with two male adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were promptly transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

CHP's Major Crimes Unit detectives joined the investigation, which led to the identification of Covarrubias and Sarabia as suspects. Warrants were obtained for their arrest, but further inquiries revealed that the suspects had fled the country on December 23, 2023.

In a collaborative effort with allied agencies, including the United States Border Patrol, CHP Mexico Liaison Unit, U.S. Marshals Task Force, and Mexican Authorities, the suspects were apprehended in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico, on February 21, 2024. They were subsequently extradited back to the United States via the San Ysidro Port of Entry and taken into custody by CHP personnel.

Covarrubias is facing charges of attempted murder, while Sarabia faces charges of accessory after the fact and an unrelated no-bail warrant. Both individuals were booked into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East LA station.