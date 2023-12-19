10 Freeway shooting in Monterey Park leaves 2 in critical condition

Traffic on the eastbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Monterey Park is at a complete standstill Tuesday morning as the California Highway Patrol continues to investigate a car-to-car shooting.

According to the CHP, the victim was driving in a white sedan on the 10 Freeway eastbound through the Boyle Heights-East LA area around 5:20 a.m. when they were reportedly shot by someone in another car on the freeway.

The victim was able to pull over in the Monterey Park area and call 911. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment; their current condition is not known.

The cause remains under investigation. CHP officers continue to look for shell casings and evidence on those eastbound lanes.

It's unclear when the freeway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.