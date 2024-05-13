SWAT standoff between possible shooting suspect, deputies in South LA

A SWAT standoff is underway involving a possible shooting suspect in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call near the intersection of Florence Avenue and Compton Avenue on Monday afternoon.

An apartment complex in the area was forced to evacuate as LASD looked for the suspect.

Officials did not specify which shooting the suspect is linked to. The suspect's description have not been released to the public as of May 13 at 5 p.m. PT.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.